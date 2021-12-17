IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

EXCLUSIVE: Biden administration to push for ‘test-to-stay’ policy to keep kids in school

Stephanie Ruhle

Schools on high alert after online trend encouraging violence

01:45

Schools are on high alert and a few have closed for the day after a trend of school violence threats spread across social media platforms such as TikTok. NBC's Pete Williams has details.Dec. 17, 2021

