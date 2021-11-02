Sabato on Va. governor's race: 'It's always a question of which voters from the pool actually show up'

NBC News' Kristen Welker, Heidi Przybyla and Steve Kornacki joined Stephanie Ruhle for breaking coverage of the high-stakes Virginia gubernatorial race as polls open across the commonwealth. University of Virginia Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato previews the election and discusses whether the results could be a bellwether for the 2022 midterms. He says "there's simply a lot more Democrats than Republicans in the new Virginia," but cautions it's a tight race.Nov. 2, 2021