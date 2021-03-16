Rucker: Biden's tour to promote his American Rescue Plan is also about restoring faith in government

Rucker: Biden's tour to promote his American Rescue Plan is also about restoring faith in government04:37
As President Biden makes his way to Delaware County, PA to promote his coronavirus relief package, Washington Post correspondents Philip Rucker and Heather Long break down the political implications of the plan for Biden's next legislative goals. Plus, Pennsylvania Capital-Star Editor-in-Chief John Micek explains why his state is critical for Biden and how the American Rescue Plan will help people there.