Retired Capitol Police officer on members downplaying Jan. 6: 'It's a shame before God'

NBC's Garrett Haake and Scott MacFarlane share updates on the Jan. 6 riot investigation after Capitol police officers testified at yesterday's first House select committee hearing. Frank Figliuzzi breaks down the legal road ahead as the probe continues, and retired Capitol Police officer, Butch Jones, reacts to members of Congress downplaying Jan. 6. "I think this is an embarrassment to our country," he tells Stephanie Ruhle.