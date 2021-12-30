Reporters break down where the pandemic, Covid testing stands around the country amid omicron surge
10:14
Share this -
copied
NBC News' Sam Brock, Jacob Ward, and Gary Grumbach report from cities across the country with the latest on Covid-19 cases, testing and vaccinations as states shatter hospitalization records. Professor of Epidemiology and Director of the Center for Global and Immigrant Health at UCLA, Dr. Anne Rimoin, discusses the surge and whether Americans could need another round of booster shots.Dec. 30, 2021
Former sex crimes prosecutor: Maxwell guilty verdict could send a message for future cases
04:56
Now Playing
Reporters break down where the pandemic, Covid testing stands around the country amid omicron surge
10:14
UP NEXT
Covid-19 survivor urges vaccination: 'Don't put your family through what I did'
05:25
Dr. Osterholm: Next six to eight weeks could be 'some of the darkest days of the pandemic'
03:24
Louisiana doctor shares what he's seeing among kids hospitalized with Covid
04:51
Former combat veteran reacts to new Afghanistan commission, reflects on country's collapse