Rep. Slotkin calls for U.S. to respond to Russian aggression ahead of Biden-Putin meeting

Rep. Slotkin calls for U.S. to respond to Russian aggression ahead of Biden-Putin meeting03:37
Former CIA analyst and member of the House Armed Services Committee, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), discussed President Biden's first NATO summit as commander in chief and his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. She also responds to NBC’s exclusive interview with the Russian President, telling Stephanie Ruhle that the U.S. should respond to Russian cyberattacks with “some sort of arms control regime" or "big strategic plan."