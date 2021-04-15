Rep. Sherrill says Biden's new Russia sanctions are a 'good start'05:53
Member of the House Armed Services Committee, Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ), tells Stephanie Ruhle that President Biden's new sanctions against Russia for election interference and the SolarWinds hack are a "good start." The former Navy helicopter pilot also reacts to the latest news that the United States will fully withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 and says she feels confident in the Biden administration's approach.