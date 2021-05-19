Rep. Porter on GOP calls for narrow infrastructure plan: 'This is an economic package, it’s not an infrastructure package'08:36
Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) tells Stephanie Ruhle that she won't back a narrow infrastructure package only focused on roads and bridges rather than a broader bill with funding for childcare. "Our economy is not going to fully bounce back from Covid-19, is not going to be on a path to be globally competitive going forward unless we address some of the other issues that workers face."