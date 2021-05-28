Rep. Phillips on surge in anti-Semitic attacks: 'We've got a crisis of compassion and empathy in our country'06:58
Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the rise in anti-Semitic attacks across the country and called out progressive Democrats for not speaking out. "[W]hen I see violence in the streets, I see Jewish people being attacked in the streets for simply being Jewish, in our country, in the United States of America, darn right, I'm gonna speak up and ask with compassion and vigor that my colleagues speak up."