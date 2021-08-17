Rep. Moulton on collapse of Afghanistan: 'The next few days are absolutely critical as far as this evacuation goes'
House Armed Services Committee member, Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA), discusses the rapid fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban and how the White House is responding. He tells Stephanie Ruhle that "the administration is way behind" on evacuation efforts from the country. The Marine Corps veteran also shares whether he believes the United States' two decades of involvement in Afghanistan was worth it.Aug. 17, 2021