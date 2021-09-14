Rep. Meeks reacts to Sec. Blinken's testimony, previews future Afghanistan hearings

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair, Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY), joined Stephanie Ruhle to respond to Monday's fiery hearing with Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the White House's handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal. He criticizes Republicans for "the yelling and the screaming," and shares details about future hearings with officials from administrations dating back to the start of the war 20 years ago.Sept. 14, 2021