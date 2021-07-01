Rep. Maloney on Jan. 6 riot investigation: 'We'll get the truth one way or the other'05:15
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) reacts to the breaking news that Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg surrendered to face tax charges, and discusses the House's decision to establish a select committee to probe the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. He tells Stephanie Ruhle that Democrats have been trying to include Republicans in efforts to investigate the attack even though just two GOP members voted to back the committee.