Rep. Malinowski: 'The wellbeing of the country is now exclusively on the shoulders of Democrats'
Member of the House Problem Solvers Caucus Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss where infrastructure negotiations stand on Capitol Hill as moderates and progressives remain gridlocked over the size of Democrats' reconciliation package. He criticizes Republicans for refusing to back key items of President Biden's agenda and says he's optimistic his party can strike a deal.Oct. 4, 2021