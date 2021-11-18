Rep. Mace: 'What Congressman Gosar posted — the anime video — is disgusting'

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) joined Stephanie Ruhle for a wide-ranging interview about the House vote to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), President Joe Biden's bipartisan infrastructure law, and the spending showdown in Congress over Democrats' human infrastructure package. She explains why she chose not to censure Gosar but says the violent video he tweeted is "reprehensible" and "he should have already taken responsibility for it."Nov. 18, 2021