Rep. Khanna on voting rights bills “I thought that was settled in the 1960s.”
05:08
Rep Ro Khanna(D-CA) joins Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the future possibilities of the voting rights bill saying he understands the consequences of getting rid of the filibuster. But “if we don't try, we're failing the moral challenge of our generation…”Jan. 14, 2022
