House Progressive Caucus Deputy Whip Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) discusses where his wing of the Democratic party stands on infrastructure legislation as moderate senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) push back against the $3.5 trillion package. He tells Chris Jansing he's "confident" Manchin will get on board but criticizes Sinema for standing in the way.Sept. 30, 2021