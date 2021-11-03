Rep. Jayapal: Both infrastructure packages will pass this week

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss where her wing of the party stands on President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" package and the bipartisan infrastructure plan as talks continue. She also reacts to Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe's loss in Virginia and explains what the party must do ahead of the midterms. "We have to run local," Jayapal says.Nov. 3, 2021