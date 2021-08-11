Rep. Gottheimer, Furman react to new inflation numbers, talk what comes next for infrastructure legislation

Former White House Council of Economic Advisers Chair, Jason Furman, joined Stephanie Ruhle to react to new inflation numbers out Wednesday revealing that consumer prices jumped 5.4% last month from a year ago. Problem Solvers Caucus Co-chair, Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), calls on Speaker Pelosi to bring the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure package to the House floor for an immediate vote and says he's "concerned about the size and scope" of Democrats' $3.5 trillion reconciliation proposal.Aug. 11, 2021