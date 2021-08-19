Rep. Garamendi talks Biden response to Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, Ghani fleeing to United Arab Emirates
Member of the House Armed Services Committee, Rep. John Garamendi, joined Aaron Gilchrist to discuss what he hopes to hear from White House officials about the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban in upcoming briefings. He also reacts to President Biden's latest statements about the chaos in Kabul and Afghan President Ghani fleeing the country amid the crisis.Aug. 19, 2021