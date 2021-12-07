Rep. Brady talks future of the GOP, toxic politics, Build Back Better
08:05
House Ways and Means Ranking Member Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) discusses the different wings of the GOP and the future of the party as more members announce retirements. Stephanie Ruhle presses him on his previous comments that the child tax credit has not lifted kids out of poverty.Dec. 7, 2021
