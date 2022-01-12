Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL): ‘Spirit of fear’ is infecting the Republican party 

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), U.S. Congressman and Member of January 6 Select Committee, joins Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the Jan 6 committee’s strategy and goals over the next few months, as well as what it’s like to be a Republican member of Congress right now and why he remains hopeful about the future of his party. “[Republicans] pushing these lies and conspiracies will pay for it someday. The truth always prevails,” Kinzinger says. Jan. 12, 2022