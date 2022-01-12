Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL): ‘Spirit of fear’ is infecting the Republican party
08:52
Share this -
copied
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), U.S. Congressman and Member of January 6 Select Committee, joins Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the Jan 6 committee’s strategy and goals over the next few months, as well as what it’s like to be a Republican member of Congress right now and why he remains hopeful about the future of his party. “[Republicans] pushing these lies and conspiracies will pay for it someday. The truth always prevails,” Kinzinger says. Jan. 12, 2022
Now Playing
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL): ‘Spirit of fear’ is infecting the Republican party
08:52
UP NEXT
Inflation soars 7% in December, highest jump since 1982
06:57
The state of election security ahead of 2022
04:17
‘There's this perpetual fatigue’: Michigan hospitals at breaking point amid COVID surge
04:20
A ‘toxic mix of ignorance and intolerance’: Domestic extremism on the rise in the U.S.
08:12
‘We need concrete action’: Pressure mounts on voting rights reform