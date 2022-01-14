Rep Abigail Spanberger on the Trust in Congress Act: 'We have to take proactive steps to remedy'
05:29
Share this -
copied
Rep Abigail Spanberger(D-VA) joins Stephanie Ruhle to discuss why she believes that members of Congress and their families should not be able to buy and sell stocks. “I think it's important that we should not only endeavor to avoid impropriety but the mere appearance of impropriety."Jan. 14, 2022
UP NEXT
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL): ‘Spirit of fear’ is infecting the Republican party
08:52
Inflation soars 7% in December, highest jump since 1982
06:57
The state of election security ahead of 2022
04:17
‘There's this perpetual fatigue’: Michigan hospitals at breaking point amid COVID surge
04:20
A ‘toxic mix of ignorance and intolerance’: Domestic extremism on the rise in the U.S.
08:12
‘We need concrete action’: Pressure mounts on voting rights reform