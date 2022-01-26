Renew Democracy Initiative Chair on U.S. response to Russia: 'From Putin's perspective, sanctions is nothing more than lip service'
11:44
Share this -
copied
NBC News White House correspondent Mike Memoli and PBS Newshour Chief Washington correspondent Geoff Bennett joined Stephanie Ruhle with new reporting on how the Biden administration is grappling with Russian aggression towards Ukraine. As NBC News' Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel reports from inside Ukraine as they ramp up defenses, Renew Democracy Initiative Chairman Garry Kasparov explains how the White House should respond and what to expect from Russian President Vladimir Putin.Jan. 26, 2022
Steve Rattner: U.S. could see more 'very substantial' inflation
05:58
Now Playing
Renew Democracy Initiative Chair on U.S. response to Russia: 'From Putin's perspective, sanctions is nothing more than lip service'
11:44
UP NEXT
College Board VP and student talk latest news that SAT is going digital
04:52
Ben Rhodes on Vladimir Putin as tensions escalate: 'He does not want Ukraine to be a democracy'
02:38
AZ Secy. of State Hobbs says bills to change elections 'are nothing more than based in conspiracy theories'
03:20
Jan 6 Committee invites Ivanka Trump to testify in February