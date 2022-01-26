IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Steve Rattner: U.S. could see more 'very substantial' inflation

    05:58
    Renew Democracy Initiative Chair on U.S. response to Russia: 'From Putin's perspective, sanctions is nothing more than lip service'

    11:44
    College Board VP and student talk latest news that SAT is going digital

    04:52

  Ben Rhodes on Vladimir Putin as tensions escalate: 'He does not want Ukraine to be a democracy'

    02:38

  AZ Secy. of State Hobbs says bills to change elections 'are nothing more than based in conspiracy theories'

    03:20

  Jan 6 Committee invites Ivanka Trump to testify in February

    11:57

  Secretary Blinken meets with Russian Foreign Minister amid Ukraine border tensions

    03:42

  Oklahoma doctor discusses 'combination' of challenges facing hospitals amid omicron surge  

    04:04

  Biden administration to distribute 400 million N95 masks, the largest PPE rollout in U.S. history

    04:22

  Airlines delay and cancel flights despite Telecom companies delaying 5G rollout near airports

    07:09

  Emergency physician weighs in on covid overwhelming hospitals again

    03:24

  Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL): 'Spirit of fear' is infecting the Republican party 

    08:52

  Inflation soars 7% in December, highest jump since 1982 

    06:57

  The state of election security ahead of 2022

    04:17

  'There's this perpetual fatigue': Michigan hospitals at breaking point amid COVID surge

    04:20

  A 'toxic mix of ignorance and intolerance': Domestic extremism on the rise in the U.S.

    08:12

  'We need concrete action': Pressure mounts on voting rights reform

    02:38

  Omicron causes staffing shortages among first responders, posing a threat to public safety 

    06:54

  Americans grapple with 'new normal' amid omicron surges

    03:27

  Amb. Bill Taylor talks Russian tensions after Biden's high-stakes call with Putin

    03:44

Stephanie Ruhle

Renew Democracy Initiative Chair on U.S. response to Russia: 'From Putin's perspective, sanctions is nothing more than lip service'

11:44

NBC News White House correspondent Mike Memoli and PBS Newshour Chief Washington correspondent Geoff Bennett joined Stephanie Ruhle with new reporting on how the Biden administration is grappling with Russian aggression towards Ukraine. As NBC News' Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel reports from inside Ukraine as they ramp up defenses, Renew Democracy Initiative Chairman Garry Kasparov explains how the White House should respond and what to expect from Russian President Vladimir Putin.Jan. 26, 2022

