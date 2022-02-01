Raskin on 1/6 committee’s new evidence connected to Trump
08:00
Member of the January 6th Select Committee, Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD) joined MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle to discuss new “ripped” documents belonging to former President Trump that were found in the January 6 investigation. “Donald Trump was working overtime, in overdrive to figure out a way to over through a presidential election.”Feb. 1, 2022
