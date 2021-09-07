Queens Borough President in wake of Ida: 'We need this infrastructure bill passed'

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. discusses what he's seeing on the ground in New York ahead of President Biden's visit to the borough after the remnants of Hurricane Ida slammed the region. He tells Chris Jansing that the destruction is "catastrophic on so many levels," and urges Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) to support the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package to rebuild Queens' infrastructure.Sept. 7, 2021