    Kara Swisher on Spotify saying it won’t be ‘silencing’ Rogan: ‘it’s completely a mess’

    04:12

  • Jake Sherman: Members of Congress ‘can’t help but trade stocks based on what they know’

    04:41

  • Stephanie Ruhle announces show change

    01:18

  • Secretary of Labor reacts to shocking jobs report: ‘Very pleased with this report’

    03:44

  • Key takeaways from the January jobs report

    08:16

  • Former NYPD Commissioner on rising crime in the city

    05:45

  • MIT Professor: PPP was ‘Congress’ best answer under extraordinarily difficult circumstances’

    04:49

  • Ambassador Bill Taylor on President Biden sending American troops into Eastern Europe

    04:13

  • NBC News investigates schools banning books at a record rate

    03:01

  • Pfizer Covid vaccine for children under the age of five could be available by end of Feb.

    01:25

  • Raskin on 1/6 committee’s new evidence connected to Trump

    08:00

  • CO Sec. of State: ‘We are seeing the worse attack on democracy right now’

    04:54

  • Tom Brady officially retires from the NFL

    04:56

  • Rosenberg: Trump is ‘logically inconsistent and consistently wrong’

    05:14

  • Spotify loses billions as more artists ask for their music to be removed and Joe Rogan promises to do better

    07:01

  • New Jersey Congresswoman reacts to Ukraine’s response to Russia’s latest threats

    05:38

  • The Truth Matters: Russian disinformation about Ukraine

    00:30

  • A vaccine developed at a Texas Children’s hospital could be the silver bullet for taking down Covid 19

    02:40

  • Commerce Secy. Raimondo responds to new GDP numbers, urges passage of Build Back Better

    04:37

  • Rep. Sessions on push to ban lawmakers from trading stocks: 'This is a populist idea'

    07:07

Stephanie Ruhle

Push to ban stock trading in Congress grows

02:16

Representatives Abigail Spanberger and Chip Roy support a bill that would ban legislators from trading stocks in public companies to prevent profiting from insider knowledge. Despite not agreeing on much else politically, Spanberger introduced the legislation, which Roy cosponsored. There is growing bipartisan support for the legislation, despite some pushback from other members of Congress. NBC News’ Ali Vitali reports. Feb. 8, 2022

