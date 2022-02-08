Push to ban stock trading in Congress grows

Representatives Abigail Spanberger and Chip Roy support a bill that would ban legislators from trading stocks in public companies to prevent profiting from insider knowledge. Despite not agreeing on much else politically, Spanberger introduced the legislation, which Roy cosponsored. There is growing bipartisan support for the legislation, despite some pushback from other members of Congress. NBC News’ Ali Vitali reports. Feb. 8, 2022
UP NEXT
Kara Swisher on Spotify saying it won’t be ‘silencing’ Rogan: ‘it’s completely a mess’
04:12
Jake Sherman: Members of Congress ‘can’t help but trade stocks based on what they know’
04:41
Stephanie Ruhle announces show change
01:18
Secretary of Labor reacts to shocking jobs report: ‘Very pleased with this report’
03:44
Key takeaways from the January jobs report
08:16
Former NYPD Commissioner on rising crime in the city