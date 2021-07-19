Purdue University President reacts to judge's ruling to uphold nearby Indiana University's vaccine mandate

Purdue University President reacts to judge's ruling to uphold nearby Indiana University's vaccine mandate05:25
Purdue University President Mitch Daniels, who is not requiring students to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 when they return to campus in the fall, reacts to the breaking news that a federal judge has ruled to uphold nearby Indiana University's vaccine mandate. He defends his decision and tells Chris Jansing that it's "practical" and that "there would be very big enforcement problems" with a mandate.