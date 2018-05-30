Study: Hurricane Maria death toll 70 times official number from PR officials

Sign up for the MSNBC newsletter
Stephanie Ruhle
Puerto Rico death toll could be thousands more than reported
A new Harvard study reveals the actual death toll in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria could be thousands more than officially reported. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez joins Stephanie Ruhle from San Juan.
Stephanie Ruhle
