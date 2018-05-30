Study: Hurricane Maria death toll 70 times official number from PR officials

Sign up for the MSNBC newsletter

Puerto Rico death toll could be thousands more than reported

A new Harvard study reveals the actual death toll in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria could be thousands more than officially reported. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez joins Stephanie Ruhle from San Juan.May.30.2018

