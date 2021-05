Members of the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus, Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Fred Upton (R-MI), joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss Wednesday's vote to pass a bill creating a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Upton — one of only 35 Republicans to back the legislation — explains his decision, and Gottheimer says "it's not a partisan issue."