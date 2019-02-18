What position does the national emergency put Republicans in?

Stephanie Ruhle

President Trump in ‘uncharted territory’ with national emergency

08:40

Chris Jansing is joined by Sirius XM Progress Radio host Mark Thompson, GOP Strategist Rick Tyler, and Washington Post White House Correspondent Anne Gearan to discuss what President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency means for Republicans who have been split on the issue.Feb. 18, 2019

