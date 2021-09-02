Planned Parenthood President: 'For the people of Texas, Roe is effectively overturned'

NBC's Julia Ainsley reports on the Supreme Court's 5-4 decision to leave Texas' controversial abortion law in place. Planned Parenthood Federation of America CEO and President, Alexis McGill Johnson, and Former U.S. Attorney, Barbara McQuade, joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss what the move means for the future of Roe v. Wade and abortion legislation in other states. "I think this is absolutely the blueprint for how you get around Roe v. Wade," McQuade says.Sept. 2, 2021