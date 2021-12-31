IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Photographer reflects on 2021 through a year of photos

Stephanie Ruhle

Photographer reflects on 2021 through a year of photos

John Noltner, creator of "A Peace of My Mind," joined Yasmin Vossoughian to share his work capturing the historic events of 2021 as the year comes to a close.Dec. 31, 2021

    Photographer reflects on 2021 through a year of photos

