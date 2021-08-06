Philadelphia School District Superintendent discusses mandating vaccines, mask-wearing, learning loss among students amid Covid surge
Philadelphia School District Superintendent, William Hite Jr., discusses how his schools plan to keep students safe as they return to the classroom amid a surge in coronavirus cases. He tells Stephanie Ruhle that mandating vaccines in the district is a "complex issue" and says he "absolutely" would've required them if he didn't have to deal with challenges like teacher's unions.Aug. 6, 2021