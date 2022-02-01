Pfizer Covid vaccine for children under the age of five could be available by end of Feb.
CNBC Senior Health and Science Reporter Meg Tirrell joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss Pfizer’s plan to file for emergency-use authorization approval of their Covid vaccine for kids under the age of five as soon as today. “This is a huge turnaround from the timeline that we had been expecting just recently.”Feb. 1, 2022
