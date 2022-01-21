Oklahoma doctor discusses 'combination' of challenges facing hospitals amid omicron surge
04:04
Share this -
copied
Dr. Dale Bratzler, Chief COVID Officer at the University of Oklahoma, speaks with Chris Jansing about the challenge of battling both a surge in COVID-19 cases and increasing staff shortages at Oklahoma hospitals, as well as the value of combatting misinformation in conversations with patients.Jan. 21, 2022
UP NEXT
Biden administration to distribute 400 million N95 masks, the largest PPE rollout in U.S. history
04:22
Airlines delay and cancel flights despite Telecom companies delaying 5G rollout near airports
07:09
Emergency physician weighs in on covid overwhelming hospitals again
03:24
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL): ‘Spirit of fear’ is infecting the Republican party
08:52
Inflation soars 7% in December, highest jump since 1982