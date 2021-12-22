NYC official: Treatments our hospitals have in stock 'completely ineffective against omicron'
incoming Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine joins Stephanie Ruhle to talk about the omicron wave hitting NYC. He implores the national government for help, as the monoclonal antibody treatments NYC hospitals have in stock are “completely ineffective against omicron” and the ones that work are in extremely short supply. Dec. 22, 2021
