NIH Director Collins: 'You can’t count on the vaccinated people to save you'

National Institutes of Health Director, Dr. Francis Collins, joined Stephanie Ruhle for a wide-ranging interview about the latest rise in Covid-19 cases fueled by the delta variant, vaccine effectiveness, changing guidance from the Biden administration on mask-wearing, and shots for children. "We know these vaccines are safe," he said. "So if you have been on the fence, anybody listening right now, this is the moment to step aside from all the misinformation and frankly disinformation that’s been put out there, look at the data, and then roll up your sleeve."Aug. 2, 2021