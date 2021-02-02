NFL's Michael Thomas on his mission to expand kids' financial literacy

NFL's Michael Thomas on his mission to expand kids' financial literacy03:50
A major problem with many Americans is basic financial literacy and it's because often times children aren't taught about savings accounts and paying bills and taxes. Michael Thomas is known for his work on the field as a safety for the Houston Texans, but he also runs a free youth football camp that teaches kids about applying to college, budgeting and investing. He joins Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the importance of teaching financial literacy young.