New Jersey Congresswoman reacts to Ukraine’s response to Russia’s latest threats
05:38
Share this -
copied
New Jersey Congresswoman Representative Mikie Sherrill and former Russian policy expert for the U.S. Navy, tells MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle about her trip to Ukraine as part of a Congressional Delegation. While Russia has 130,000 troops on the border, Sherril says “I was so incredibly impressed with the will of the Ukrainian people to fight off any Russian aggression.”Feb. 1, 2022
Rosenberg: Trump is ‘logically inconsistent and consistently wrong’
05:14
Spotify loses billions as more artists ask for their music to be removed and Joe Rogan promises to do better
07:01
Now Playing
New Jersey Congresswoman reacts to Ukraine’s response to Russia’s latest threats
05:38
UP NEXT
The Truth Matters: Russian disinformation about Ukraine
00:30
A vaccine developed at a Texas Children’s hospital could be the silver bullet for taking down Covid 19
02:40
Commerce Secy. Raimondo responds to new GDP numbers, urges passage of Build Back Better