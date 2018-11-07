Stephanie Ruhle

Nelson’s chief of staff says Florida Senate race headed to recount

The chief of staff for Florida Senator Bill Nelson tells NBC there will be a recount, per state law which requires an automatic recount if there is less than a half percent between the vote totals. NBC’s Catie Beck and Steve Kornacki break down what happens nextNov. 7, 2018

  • What is the way forward for Dems after the midterms?

    18:46

  • Nelson’s chief of staff says Florida Senate race headed to recount

    03:01

  • Back at the board, Kornacki assesses the returns

    09:41

  • Trump tweets challenge to Dems over possible probes

    01:54

  • Mika honors the women who ran in '18 midterms

    01:51

  • Former Navy pilot, prosecutor wins NJ, headed to DC

    11:37

BEST OF MSNBC

Play All
Play All