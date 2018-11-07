Nelson’s chief of staff says Florida Senate race headed to recount
The chief of staff for Florida Senator Bill Nelson tells NBC there will be a recount, per state law which requires an automatic recount if there is less than a half percent between the vote totals. NBC’s Catie Beck and Steve Kornacki break down what happens next
What is the way forward for Dems after the midterms?18:46
Nelson’s chief of staff says Florida Senate race headed to recount03:01
Back at the board, Kornacki assesses the returns09:41
Trump tweets challenge to Dems over possible probes01:54
Mika honors the women who ran in '18 midterms01:51
Former Navy pilot, prosecutor wins NJ, headed to DC11:37