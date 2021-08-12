IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Stephanie Ruhle

NEC Director on inflation: 'The president takes the issue of cost for American people incredibly seriously'

07:34

National Economic Council Director Brian Deese joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss how the Biden White House plans to tackle inflation after a new report revealed that consumer prices increased 5.4 percent last month from a year ago. He also explains how President Biden and Democrats will balance the rising costs as they push sweeping economic proposals.Aug. 12, 2021

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All