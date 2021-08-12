NEC Director on inflation: 'The president takes the issue of cost for American people incredibly seriously'
National Economic Council Director Brian Deese joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss how the Biden White House plans to tackle inflation after a new report revealed that consumer prices increased 5.4 percent last month from a year ago. He also explains how President Biden and Democrats will balance the rising costs as they push sweeping economic proposals.Aug. 12, 2021