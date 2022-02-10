Brian Deese on rising inflation, impacts of Covid vaccine mandate protests in Canada

National Economic Council Director Brian Deese joined Chris Jansing to discuss the White House’s plan to combat rising inflation. Deese says real wages were up in January, “but there’s no question that prices are too high.” The National Economic Council Director also discussed the economic impact from the trucker protests over Covid vaccine mandates in Canada, as US automakers issue concerns over manufacturing disruptions if those protests cross into the US. “It is hurting families and communities across the United States and Canada,” Deese says. “We are very focused on this issue.”Feb. 10, 2022