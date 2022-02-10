Brian Deese on rising inflation, impacts of Covid vaccine mandate protests in Canada
03:42
Share this -
copied
National Economic Council Director Brian Deese joined Chris Jansing to discuss the White House’s plan to combat rising inflation. Deese says real wages were up in January, “but there’s no question that prices are too high.” The National Economic Council Director also discussed the economic impact from the trucker protests over Covid vaccine mandates in Canada, as US automakers issue concerns over manufacturing disruptions if those protests cross into the US. “It is hurting families and communities across the United States and Canada,” Deese says. “We are very focused on this issue.”Feb. 10, 2022
Now Playing
Brian Deese on rising inflation, impacts of Covid vaccine mandate protests in Canada
03:42
UP NEXT
Fmr. White House Council of Economic Advisers Chair on latest inflation number: ‘I think these numbers are worse than they look’
08:17
Dr. Hotez reacts to several states lifting mask mandates
04:38
Senator Warren on new bipartisan ban on Congressional stock ownership: ‘The penalties in our bill are up to $50,000’
04:57
Dr. Vin Gupta on Covid: ‘April 1st will be a watershed moment for the country’
06:59
Garry Kasparov reacts to Russia increasing military forces