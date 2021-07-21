NASA Administrator reacts to Blue Origin flight, discusses government's role in future space missions

NASA Administrator reacts to Blue Origin flight, discusses government's role in future space missions08:20
NASA Administrator and former senator, Bill Nelson, joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss Jeff Bezos' successful, history-making Blue Origin space flight Tuesday. He explains the role of the government in the space race as private businesses lead space tourism missions. Plus, NYU Stern School of Business Professor Scott Galloway reacts to the billionaires' efforts and says: "They're not only burning their money. They're burning our attention."