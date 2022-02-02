MIT Professor: PPP was ‘Congress’ best answer under extraordinarily difficult circumstances’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MIT Professor David Autor and New York Times Consumer Finance Reporter Stacy Cowley joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss results from the latest study conducted on the Paycheck Protection Program that showed only 35% of the money actually went to the workers. The program put in place to help businesses keep workers employed was not the best of the three pandemic aid programs, says Autor. “It was probably the least good.”Feb. 2, 2022

Play All