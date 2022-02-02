MIT Professor: PPP was ‘Congress’ best answer under extraordinarily difficult circumstances’
04:49
MIT Professor David Autor and New York Times Consumer Finance Reporter Stacy Cowley joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss results from the latest study conducted on the Paycheck Protection Program that showed only 35% of the money actually went to the workers. The program put in place to help businesses keep workers employed was not the best of the three pandemic aid programs, says Autor. “It was probably the least good.”Feb. 2, 2022
