LIVE AUDIO: Supreme Court hears challenges to Texas abortion law

Stephanie Ruhle

Melissa Murray: Texas abortion case presents 'existential crisis' for Supreme Court

08:50

NBC News correspondent Ken Dilanian reports from outside the Supreme Court just moments before justices hear arguments about the controversial Texas abortion law. NYU Law Professor, Melissa Murray, former U.S. Attorney, Joyce Vance, and Co-executive Director of Fund Texas Choice, Anna Rupani, join Lindsey Reiser to discuss the high stakes for women across the state and country.Nov. 1, 2021

