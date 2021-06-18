Mayor Bottoms talks spike in crime in Atlanta, vaccine hesitancy, decision to retire

Mayor Bottoms talks spike in crime in Atlanta, vaccine hesitancy, decision to retire08:09
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) discusses the recent spike in violent crime in her city, her decision not to run for re-election, and vaccine hesitancy as Vice President Kamala Harris heads to Georgia to get more shots in arms. She tells Stephanie Ruhle that, "Until we deal with the systemic issues of gun violence in this country ... I’m afraid this will not be the last summer that we are having this conversation."