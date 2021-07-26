Lt. Gen. Honoré discusses Capitol riot probe ahead of first House select committee hearing

Lt. Gen. Honoré discusses Capitol riot probe ahead of first House select committee hearing05:18
Lt. General Russel L. Honoré, who led a review of Capitol security after the Jan. 6 riot, joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss what he hopes to learn from tomorrow's first House select committee hearing examining the insurrection. He previews what Capitol police officers testifying Tuesday could share and explains what the government can do to prevent a future attack. "We want to hear the truth," he stressed.