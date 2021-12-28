Louisiana doctor shares what he's seeing among kids hospitalized with Covid
Physician-in-Chief at Children's Hospital New Orleans, Dr. Mark Kline, joined Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the surge in coronavirus cases among kids as the omicron variant spreads. He says his hospital's Covid positivity rate has increased from about 5% to almost 16% over the past week and warns that "this is not a benign disease for all children."Dec. 28, 2021
