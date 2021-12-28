IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Louisiana doctor shares what he's seeing among kids hospitalized with Covid

    04:51
Stephanie Ruhle

Louisiana doctor shares what he's seeing among kids hospitalized with Covid

04:51

Physician-in-Chief at Children's Hospital New Orleans, Dr. Mark Kline, joined Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the surge in coronavirus cases among kids as the omicron variant spreads. He says his hospital's Covid positivity rate has increased from about 5% to almost 16% over the past week and warns that "this is not a benign disease for all children."Dec. 28, 2021

