Local policy director on gun violence: ‘We will hold the gun industry accountable’

Giffords Law Center Senior Counsel and Director of Local Policy Allison Anderman joined Chris Jansing to discuss the surge in gun violence across the US, and the settlement between families of the Sandy Hook shooting and the gun manufacturer Remington. “We can no longer sit by and say it is acceptable for gun sellers to market military style assault weapons to young men with emotional problems,” Anderman says. “We will hold the gun industry accountable in spite of a federal law that was passed to shield the gun industry from exactly these types of lawsuits.”Feb. 17, 2022