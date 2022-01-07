Lightfoot underscores consequences of Chicago school disruption
As Chicago public schools are closed for a third straight day, Mayor Lori Lightfoot joins MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle as she tries to negotiate with the teachers union to get kids back in the classroom, saying, “The union doesn't get to speak for every single person in the school community and usurp the role of the parents and the students.” Jan. 7, 2022
